Akshay Kumar Dedicates Mission Mangal to Daughter Nitara and Children Her Age
Akshay Kumar says that he decided to act in the film because of his daughter and other children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.
Image: Instagram
Akshay Kumar has more than one reason for having associated with his next release, Mission Mangal. In an emotional post on Instagram, the actor said that ever since he watched sci-fi Hollywood films like Star Trek and Star Wars, he's always wanted to be part of one such film. His dreams came true with Mission Mangal, which he hopes will inspire as well as entertain.
"For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie," said Akshay in the Instagram post.
Mission Mangal, which will hit the theatres on August 15, revolves around India's first interplanetary mission - the Mars Orbiter Mission. Akshay went on to reveal that he decided to act in the film "specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars".
"Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary, a story that proves that creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit... just like the sky. This Independence Day, the sky is not the limit," Akshay added in the post.
View this post on Instagram
#MissionMangal ,a film which I hope will inspire as well as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! मिशन मंगल फिल्म, मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ, उतनी ही प्रेरित करे, जितनी की वो मनोरंजन करे I यह फिल्म मैंने ख़ास करके अपनी बेटी और उसकी उम्र के बच्चों के लिए की है ताकि उन्हें भारत के महान मंगल अभियान की सच्ची घटना के बारे में पता चले I @taapsee @aslisona @balanvidya @sharmanjoshi @nithyamenen @iamkirtikulhari @foxstarhindi #HGDattatreya #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro.in
It was recently reported that the release date of the film was shifted from August 15 to August 9, to avoid a clash with Prabas' Saaho. But this post from Akshay confirms that Mission Mangal will release on Independence Day.
Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. The film's cast came together on November 5 last year, on the anniversary of the launch date of the mission, to post a picture and announce that the shoot of the film was about to begin.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @akshaykumar with @get_repost ・・・ Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, shoot begins soon 🙏🏻 @foxstarhindi @sharmanjoshi #KirtiKulhari @taapsee @balanvidya @aslisona @nithyamenen
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Economic Survey 2019: Indian Cities Can Emerge as Detroit of Electric Vehicles
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Taapsee Pannu a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'
- MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s