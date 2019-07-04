Akshay Kumar Dedicates Mission Mangal to Daughter Nitara and Children Her Age

Akshay Kumar has more than one reason for having associated with his next release, Mission Mangal. In an emotional post on Instagram, the actor said that ever since he watched sci-fi Hollywood films like Star Trek and Star Wars, he's always wanted to be part of one such film. His dreams came true with Mission Mangal, which he hopes will inspire as well as entertain.

"For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie," said Akshay in the Instagram post.

Mission Mangal, which will hit the theatres on August 15, revolves around India's first interplanetary mission - the Mars Orbiter Mission. Akshay went on to reveal that he decided to act in the film "specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars".

"Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary, a story that proves that creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit... just like the sky. This Independence Day, the sky is not the limit," Akshay added in the post.

It was recently reported that the release date of the film was shifted from August 15 to August 9, to avoid a clash with Prabas' Saaho. But this post from Akshay confirms that Mission Mangal will release on Independence Day.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. The film's cast came together on November 5 last year, on the anniversary of the launch date of the mission, to post a picture and announce that the shoot of the film was about to begin.

