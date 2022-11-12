Akshay Kumar Demands Rs 90 Cr For Hera Pheri 3; Kartik Aaryan Saves Producer's Rs 45 Cr: Report

Akshay Kumar demanded a Rs 90 crore fee to star in Hera Pheri 3 if a new report is to be believed. On Friday, news broke that Akshay has stepped down from the Hera Pheri franchise and Kartik Aaryan has been roped instead. It was reported that Hera Pheri 3 producer Firoz Nadiadwala met with Akshay about the film but the talks did not materialize.

Now, a Bollywood Hungama report claims that the superstar was charging a whopping Rs 90 crore for his return to the franchise whereas Kartik Aaryan was ready to do the film for Rs 30 crore. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, the producer was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with both actors. Eventually, Firoz signed a deal with Kartik.

“Through the discussion, Akshay Kumar quoted Rs. 90 crores as his fees plus some share of profit as his remuneration for Hera Pheri 3 whereas Kartik Aaryan was willing to do it for Rs. 30 crores. Firoz went to the satellite and digital players with the two probable casting calls and that’s when he realised that the proposition of working with Kartik Aaryan was giving him more lucrative returns in the final tally than working with Akshay. The difference in the remuneration price was nearly Rs. 60 crores between both actors. However, the film was fetching only Rs. 15 crores lesser from satellite and digital players for Kartik as compared to Akshay. Firoz was nearing saving Rs. 45 crores by signing Kartik for the film,” a source told the publication.

The report added that the producer tried to convince Akshay again, urging him to join the film on a profit-sharing arrangement but Akshay turned it down as he felt that ‘the franchise benefits majorly from his presence.’ Despite a number of meetings, ‘the conversations were not moving in the right direction and ended in a stalemate,’ the source added.

Firoz was left with no other option but to sign Kartik Aaryan “Firoz feels that Kartik is the best fit for the role of Raju. In-fact, the entire script has now been worked on keeping Kartik’s image in mind,” informed the source.

Akshay, Firoz, and Kartik are yet to address these claims.

