Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's First Looks From Atrangi Re Revealed, Trailer Out Tomorrow

After Sooryavanshi, fans were waiting for updates on Akshay Kumar’s next Atrangi Re and much to their surprise, the actor announced on Tuesday that the trailer will be releasing on Wednesday, November 24. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The actor also shared the first looks of all three of them from the film. The motion poster that he shared of Sara, shows several montages of her including one where she is holding a bottle of liquor, and the next where she is dressed as a bride.

He captioned it as, “Ek ladki…pyaar mein paagal ♥️ Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku se kal.

#AtrangiRe trailer out tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar"

Sharing Dhanush’s first look, he wrote, “Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu!"

Finally, he shared his own looks. He wrote, “An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly!"

Atrangi Re will be released on Disney + Hotstar.

During an interview, Akshay Kumar had revealed that he thinks that OTT would be the best choice to release the film. He said, “The film has a different subject and storyline, which has never been heard before. For me and Anand Rai, the most suited platform must be chosen for the film."

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 6, but due to the pandemic crisis and lockdown, it got delayed. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Coincidentally, Atrangi re will be the second OTT release of Akshay, Sara, and Dhanush after Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No. 1, and Jagame Thandhiram respectively.

