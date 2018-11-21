English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Did Not Join Bollywood for His Love for Acting
This is the real reason why Akshay Kumar joined the Hindi film industry.
Akshay Kumar in a still from the film Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Loading...
Akshay Kumar says he was drawn to the film industry because it offered a lot of money for someone who was struggling back then. The actor started out his film career primarily as an action hero before blooming into an all-round star.
"I did a lot of action films earlier because I knew nothing else. For 11-13 years, I did only action. I did Thai boxing in Bangkok for five years. Back then I had made up my mind that I'll come to Mumbai and open a martial arts school.
"Honestly, the only thing which brought me to the industry was only money. I just came here to earn money," he said.
Akshay said he used to make Rs 5,000 per month teaching martial arts but once earned Rs 21,000 simply by posing as a model and it changed his perspective.
"I used to get paid Rs 5,000 a month when I used to teach martial arts. Once someone asked me to do modelling. I tried modelling for a furniture showroom. There was a model and we both posed and I got Rs 21,000 within two hours!
"I thought what better place to be than here! I thought now I'll do modelling and then eventually entered films," he said speaking at the World Toilet Summit. He is the Harpic Sanitation Ambassador.
Akshay started his career as an action hero but became a star in comedy and romantic genre before switching to varied roles and socially relevant stories. "I must have done about 135-140 films where most of my initial films were only action. No producer or director would even look at me thinking 'He won't be able to act so just give him action,' I did that then gradually shifted to comedy and then romantic films," he said.
The actor believes commercial movies with social messages have a wider reach than documentaries. "I personally believe there is no point making documentary films. I've seen several times in many villages, sorry to say, but nobody reacts to that. People like to see a commercial film. I consider myself lucky who got an opportunity to do commercial cinema and give people a social message in a very different way," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I did a lot of action films earlier because I knew nothing else. For 11-13 years, I did only action. I did Thai boxing in Bangkok for five years. Back then I had made up my mind that I'll come to Mumbai and open a martial arts school.
"Honestly, the only thing which brought me to the industry was only money. I just came here to earn money," he said.
Akshay said he used to make Rs 5,000 per month teaching martial arts but once earned Rs 21,000 simply by posing as a model and it changed his perspective.
"I used to get paid Rs 5,000 a month when I used to teach martial arts. Once someone asked me to do modelling. I tried modelling for a furniture showroom. There was a model and we both posed and I got Rs 21,000 within two hours!
"I thought what better place to be than here! I thought now I'll do modelling and then eventually entered films," he said speaking at the World Toilet Summit. He is the Harpic Sanitation Ambassador.
Akshay started his career as an action hero but became a star in comedy and romantic genre before switching to varied roles and socially relevant stories. "I must have done about 135-140 films where most of my initial films were only action. No producer or director would even look at me thinking 'He won't be able to act so just give him action,' I did that then gradually shifted to comedy and then romantic films," he said.
The actor believes commercial movies with social messages have a wider reach than documentaries. "I personally believe there is no point making documentary films. I've seen several times in many villages, sorry to say, but nobody reacts to that. People like to see a commercial film. I consider myself lucky who got an opportunity to do commercial cinema and give people a social message in a very different way," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...