Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh Undergo Labour Pain Test to Promote Good Newwz

Quriking up the promotional game for their upcoming film Good Newwz, actors tried the labour pain test to understand what expecting mothers go through during child birth.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh Undergo Labour Pain Test to Promote Good Newwz
Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar/ Twitter

Quriking up the promotional game for their upcoming film Good Newwz, actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh tried the labour pain test to understand what expecting mothers go through during child birth.

Akshay on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with Diljit trying the test. In the video, the two are seen on stretchers with wires attached to a machine and to their stomachs.

As the doctor raises the contraction speed, the actors are seen screaming and going red in pain.

"Diljit Dosanjh and me experience labour pain : Good Newwz... A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh and me. Dil se - Respect to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine!" Akshay captioned the video.

The video has currently received over 556K views.

Diljit shared the same video and wrote: "#GoodNewwz iss duniya mein hai toh sirf aur sirf saari mothers ki wajah se! Thank you (there is 'GoodNewwz' in the world only because of mothers."

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram