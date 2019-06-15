Akshay Kumar Discourages Negativity About Sooryavanshi Release Date, Priyanka Chopra Shares Fun Life Hacks

The talk around Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has gathered a lot of steam during the past few weeks. First, fresh stills released from the sets of the Rohit Shetty directorial got fans excited about their first collaboration. However, the bigger news came in the form of Shetty preponing the release date of Sooryavanshi by a couple of months to avoid a clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah on Eid 2020.

Priyanka Chopra has posted a funny, self-indulgent video, giving out hacks that may help others in living better lives. The actress can be seen blending philosophy and style as she shares 5 of her life lessons in a fun way, all while referring to the different clothes she wore for a recent magazine shoot.

Netflix's latest miniseries Leila shows a world where religious fanaticism, extremism and progress in science can make a deadly combination to put your life completely in control of the state and its beliefs. The medieval, conservative and regressive ideals of this totalitarian government robs the people of a basic human right – the freedom to choose.

The miniseries Chernobyl has beaten Game of Thrones to set a new digital viewership record. Based on the meltdown and explosion of the nuclear power plant in the USSR in 1986, Chernobyl has become not only the highest fan-scored TV show on IMDB, but also gained a massive 52% of digital viewership from HBO Go, HBO Now and other OTT platforms.

Priyanka Chopra's 5 life hacks have a lot to do with fashion. In the latest video, she says the tip no 1 is, "Always be bigger than your skirt," as the camera pans down to her dress. Tip no 2, as told by Priyanka, is, "Have nothing to hide," as she flaunts designer Tarun Tahiliani's blouse-less saree.

Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020 as opposed to sometime in June, on Eid. Fans' reactions to the new release date was not all positive. While some hailed the director Rohit Shetty's move, other ardent supporters of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan saw it as an opportunity to fuel rivalry between the two stars.

Directed by Ashwin Sarvanan, Game Over is taut and clever, but also at times plain silly. Not content being merely a home invasion movie, it has elements of a psychological thriller, and nods to films like Edge of Tomorrow in which characters get multiple lives to move up levels in stories that are structured like video games.

