Akshay Kumar Discusses Shooting New Film Ram Setu in Ayodhya with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the first day of his Mumbai visit. Besides talking about the infotainment city to be built on 1000 acres in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority of Noida, Akshay also reportedly discussed the script of his upcoming film, Ram Setu.

“Set in today’s India, it’s the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram. They want kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Akshay announced his forthcoming film Ram Setu during Diwali, revealing the poster of the film. The actor posted the first poster with an English caption that read, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

The film will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Besides this, Akshay has several films lined up for 2021 including Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj.