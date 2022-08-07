Akshay Kumar Doesn’t Want to Do ‘Ghinoni’ Films: ‘Believe in Films That Will Entertain Family Audience’

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of Raksha Bandhan. The Aanand L. Rai film would have Akshay play the big brother to four sisters. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his choice of films and revealed that he wats to be a part of only ‘clean’ films.

Talking to PTI, the actor said, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don’t want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers. I don’t want to make a ghinoni (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience.”

The team of Raksha Bandhan has been busy with the promotions, and has been visiting various parts of the country. As reported by DNA, in a press conference in Gujarat, he had also opened up about his sister Alka, and said, “My bond with my sister has been that of love. My sister is not at all scared of me and she`s a very cool-natured person who does not fight at all. There has never been any quarrel among us, even if my temper rises sometimes, she still remains calm. Since childhood, my parents have taught me that my sister is not just my sister but a Devi (deity). So, for me, she is a Devi.”

Raksha Bandhan, which is all set to release on 11th August, also has Bhumi Pednekar playing the actor’s love interest. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. The film will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Indian remake of Forrest Gump.

