Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.5 Crore to Build Home for Transgenders with Laxmmi Bomb Director

Akshay Kumar and director Raghava Lawrence will be building a home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai. A post shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram said that Akshay has donated Rs 1.5 crore for the first transgender home in Chennai.

Raghava took to Facebook to inform about this new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. He posted, "I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India... Our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender's home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender's home... I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar's sir support."

The remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life. The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.