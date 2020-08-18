MOVIES

Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Assam Flood Relief, CM Sarbananda Sonowal Thanks Actor

Akshay Kumar had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19, an additional Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and Rs 3 crore to the BMC.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has contributed Rs one crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the people affected by floods in the northeast state.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has thanked the actor on Twitter for his "kind contribution."

"Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena," the CM wrote.

Akshay had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19, an additional Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the making of personal protection equipment, masks, and rapid testing kits to help the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in the UK to shoot his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. He has also been accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara.

