Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid Relief Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation
Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid Relief Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Gautam Gambhir thanked Akshay Kumar for donating Rs 1 crore for Covid relief work.

After recently recovering from Covid-19, Akshay Kumar has made a donation of Rs 1 crore towards fighting the deadly virus through Gautam Gambhir’s foundation.

“Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” Gambhir tweeted.

In response to Gambhir’s tweet, the actor replied, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

Akshay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu.

first published:April 25, 2021, 17:50 IST