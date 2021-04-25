Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid Relief Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation

After recently recovering from Covid-19, Akshay Kumar has made a donation of Rs 1 crore towards fighting the deadly virus through Gautam Gambhir’s foundation.

“Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” Gambhir tweeted.

In response to Gambhir’s tweet, the actor replied, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

Akshay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here