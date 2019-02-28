English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 15 Lakh to Family of CRPF Trooper Killed in Pulwama Attack
Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 15 lakh via Bharat Ke Veer to the family of a CRPF trooper who was killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14.
File photo of Akshay Kumar.
Loading...
Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 15 lakh to the family of one of the 40 CRPF troopers killed in Pulwama terror Attack on February 14. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Jagdish Narayan Meena has said that the money was given to Sundari Devi, wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur.
The amount was transferred via Bharat Ke Veer, a report on hindustantimes.com said. CRPF informed Gurjar’s family about the bank transfer.
Bharat Ke Veer is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian Armed Forces.
Gurjar’s younger brother, Vikram Singh, thanked the actor for the financial help. “We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most,” he said.
Vikram said he was preparing for competitive exams and had to look after his parents. “We don’t have a house. After Jeet’s death, the family is back to penury,” he said.
Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. His parents Radhey Shyam and Gopa Devi are in their 80s and were completely dependent on him.
Earlier, Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore via Bharat Ke Veer and had asked his fans to contribute too. He wrote, “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget. We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
The amount was transferred via Bharat Ke Veer, a report on hindustantimes.com said. CRPF informed Gurjar’s family about the bank transfer.
Bharat Ke Veer is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian Armed Forces.
Gurjar’s younger brother, Vikram Singh, thanked the actor for the financial help. “We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most,” he said.
Vikram said he was preparing for competitive exams and had to look after his parents. “We don’t have a house. After Jeet’s death, the family is back to penury,” he said.
Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. His parents Radhey Shyam and Gopa Devi are in their 80s and were completely dependent on him.
Earlier, Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore via Bharat Ke Veer and had asked his fans to contribute too. He wrote, “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget. We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes.”
#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
- Paresh Rawal Takes a Dig at Ali Zafar For His Silence Over India's Surgical Strikes
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Review: The Brilliant Air Purifier Adds a Cool Quotient With Heating
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results