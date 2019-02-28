LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 15 Lakh to Family of CRPF Trooper Killed in Pulwama Attack

Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 15 lakh via Bharat Ke Veer to the family of a CRPF trooper who was killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 15 Lakh to Family of CRPF Trooper Killed in Pulwama Attack
File photo of Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 15 lakh to the family of one of the 40 CRPF troopers killed in Pulwama terror Attack on February 14. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Jagdish Narayan Meena has said that the money was given to Sundari Devi, wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur.

The amount was transferred via Bharat Ke Veer, a report on hindustantimes.com said. CRPF informed Gurjar’s family about the bank transfer.

Bharat Ke Veer is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian Armed Forces.

Gurjar’s younger brother, Vikram Singh, thanked the actor for the financial help. “We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most,” he said.

Vikram said he was preparing for competitive exams and had to look after his parents. “We don’t have a house. After Jeet’s death, the family is back to penury,” he said.

Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. His parents Radhey Shyam and Gopa Devi are in their 80s and were completely dependent on him.

Earlier, Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore via Bharat Ke Veer and had asked his fans to contribute too. He wrote, “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget. We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes.”




