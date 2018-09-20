English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Jobless Acid-Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal
In a kind gesture, the superstar recently donated Rs. 5 lakh to an acid-attack survivor who had been struggling to get a job since the last one year.
Akshay Kumar is known for taking up social causes such as menstrual health and toilet building. (Image: AP)
Jobless since one year and on the verge of being evicted from her rented house in Delhi, Laxmi Agarwal, the poster girl for acid-attack victims in India, has received monetary help from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
After reading a news report detailing Laxmi’s financial troubles, Akshay — known for taking up several social causes including menstrual health and toilet building — transferred Rs 5 lakh to Laxmi’s bank account.
Talking about it, he told Hindustan Times, “My contribution is a very small gesture. I am embarrassed to even mention it. The idea is that Laxmi should be able to search for a job with dignity, without having to worry about paying house rent or stressing about not being able to provide a nutritious meal to her baby.”
“I wish people realise that when a person is in need of livelihood, medals, awards and certificates don’t pay the bills. It’s important to support through practical means,” the 51-year-old superstar added.
A stalker disfigured Laxmi’s face by throwing acid in 2005. After several corrective surgeries, she took to fighting the crime and raising awareness around it. Recognising her efforts, former American First Lady Michelle Obama felicitated her in 2014.
However, ever since her split with her live-in partner Alok Dixit—with whom she has an infant daughter—Laxmi, now 30, had fallen upon hard times.
Ever since the news of her facing hardships got out, Laxmi has reportedly been flooded with job offers and financial aid.
