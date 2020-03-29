Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna to Hospital Through Deserted Roads, Watch Video

That Akshay Kumar is a doting husband is no secret. The actor drove Twinkle Khanna to a nearby hospital on Sunday morning for foot dressing as the latter shared a video on social media of deserted Mumbai roads while the total lockdown is in effect.

In the video shared by Twinkle on social media, Akshay can be seen driving while wearing a mask as his wife sits besides him and films the scene from inside her car. Akshay wears a blue shirt and a black cap on his head.

Captioning the post on social media, Twinkle wrote, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all."

In the video, Twinkle clarifies that she did not visit the hospital for coronavirus but because her foot is broken. She also a glimpse of her heavily bandaged foot. Check out the video shared by Twinkle below:

Meanwhile, Akshay has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.

