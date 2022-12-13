Akshay Kumar Drops Pic In Colourful Jacket from Selfiee Sets; Fans Advise 'Ranveer Singh Se Door Raha Karo'

It was in the month of March when Akshay Kumar announced the start of Selfiee shooting. Now, the actor has gone on to share another update about a song in the upcoming movie. Akshay Kumar gave a sneak peek as he shared a picture and revealed details about his new music video via his Instagram handle. In the picture, Khiladi Kumar is seen giving some tough looks as he sits on top of a red car. Giving fans an update, he wrote, “My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24."

Akshay Kumar donned a faux fur coat that consisted of colours such as purple, yellow, white, blue, white and pink. He paired the coat with black track pants and opted for black sneakers. He completed the look with black sunglasses and a long silver chain. He also opted for a well-done hairdo and minimal makeup.

Fans were quite excited to see him in a quirky avatar. One of the users wrote, “Looking handsome”. Another user wrote, “So excited for the song. All the best”. A third user added, “Outstanding”.

At the same time, some social media users compared Akshay’s fashion to Ranveer Singh who is known for stepping out in colourful clothes most of the time. A fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh apni ID se aao (Ranveer show your real identity).” Another said, “Ranveer singh ki sanghat ka nateeja aaj dekhne ko mil hei gya (we are now seeing the result of you spending time in the company of Ranveer).” One more fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh, se door raha karo sir (keep away from Ranveer).” A comment also read, “Look like Karan Johar.”

The film is titled Selfiee, and early this year, Akshay and Emraan both uploaded selfies on social media to make the announcement. Akshay posted a video of him and Emraan taking a selfie while riding motorcycles on his Instagram page. Along with the video, the caption read, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey Karan Johar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?” Emraan also shared a post on his Instagram page and added a caption, “Joining the Selfiee club with Akshay Kumar”.

Selfiee is produced by Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions, Johar's Dharma Productions, Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. According to reports, Akshay will play a superstar in this suspenseful thriller. Emraan, on the other hand, will portray a police officer who is an admirer of the celebrity. The film is expected to release on February 24, 2023.

