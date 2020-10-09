Akshay Kumar Embraces His Feminine Side in Laxmmi Bomb Trailer, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie Laxmmi Bomb has released its trailer before arriving on OTT during the Diwali week. In the upcoming horror-comedy, Akshay's character Asif proclaims he does not believe in ghosts, and if he ever encounters one, he will wear bangles.

Asif goes to Dubai to meet actress Kiara Advani's parents to woo them but is possessed by a ghost and what unfolds next forms the backdrop of Laxmmi Bomb, which is Hindi remake of Tamil hit film series Muni. Muni's actor-director Raghava Lawrence is helming the Bollywood version and looks like he is all set to rule over fans' hearts in the North with his out-of-box style and storytelling.

Take a look at Laxmmmi Bomb trailer here.

Apart from Akshay playing the role of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb is filled with flashy songs and stylised action sequences. These are trademarks of Raghava's work down South. The movie will give ample space to Akshay to convince us in this never-seen-before avatar, as his character seeks retribution on those who have wronged him by cross dressing and becoming the outcast that was once rejected and driven to death.

A dance sequence features Akshay performing in a red coloured saree, accompanied by many background dancers. Red implies passion and revenge for the ghost who possesses Akshay's character in Laxmmi Bomb. The particular scene stands out as Akshay goes all out in this comedy entertainer.

Laxmmi Bomb releases digitally on November 9.