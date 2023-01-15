Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Come Face to Face in Motion Poster of Selfiee, Check It Out

Akshay Kumar had a rocky year with 2022. From Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan to Ram Setu, his films didn’t quite meet people’s expectations. But with a new year and a new zeal, the Cuttputlli actor is looking forward to a bountiful 2023 with another set of mind-blowing films. The first one in the line is Selfiee. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Akshay Kumar shared the motion-poster of his upcoming film.

The quirky motion poster features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in a cop universe standing face to face with a hoard of crowd in the background and some policemen trying to hold them back. The clip was accompanied by feisty music with some brief lyrics, ‘Jungle Tera Mujhe Kehte Hai Sher’. The poster also revealed the release date to everyone’s excitement.

Akshay Kumar mentioned all the cast and team members of the film and penned this caption, “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th."

Stoked to see the motion poster, one of the fans reacted, “Selfiee super first look of superstar Akshay Kumar(heart-eye emojis)". Another one wrote, “Waiting for this blockbuster movie!!" A fan commented, “Haaye!! Good Luck Handsome!’ Another one asked, “Fan movie ka remake hai kya?" Someone else said, “Hope so it will be Biggest Surprise Blockbuster of the Year!’ Another one commented, “Love you Sir!!"

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar’s co-star Emraan’ Hashmi hinted that something was about to happen. The Bard of Blood actor tweeted, “Something is about to begin, and it’s just around the corner #Selfiee!" He had also shared a picture of them sitting on their bikes at a picturesque location and Akshay Kumar taking a selfie. The tweet had led fans to speculating that maybe the makers were about to release the trailer of the film.

💥Something is about to begin💥and it’s just around the corner #Selfiee pic.twitter.com/zDtiZlOiD3— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2023

Selfiee is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. According to reports, Akshay will play a superstar in this suspenseful thriller. Emraan, on the other hand, will portray a police officer who is an admirer of the celebrity. The film is expected to release on February 24, 2023.

