Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Leave Commuters Stunned As They Groove To Main Khiladi in Mumbai Metro; Watch

With back-to-back trailer and song releases, the makers of Selfiee have truly kept the fans waiting for the movie to hit the theatre. After all, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are super busy with the promotional commitments Latest stop: Mumbai Metro. The Khiladi of Bollywood has always been the people’s person. We aren't joking here. Not just this, fans were truly in for a treat, as the stars grooved to the Main Khiladi inside the metro.

Several videos and pictures of their innovative promotional technique are making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video opens with the Selfiee stars making their way inside the newly opened DN Nagar metro station in Mumbai, with their security and entourage. As they reached the platform, Akshay and Emraan started running to catch the metro. Initially, the commuters didn’t recognise the two stars. Well, well, a few frames later, Akshay and Emraan were joined by a flash mob, after which they revealed their faces and started dancing along with them on their hit track Main Khiladi.

Emraan and Akshay nailed the street-style fashion. While Akshay donned a grey co-ord set with a black cap, Emraan was seen wearing a bomber jacket atop a grey t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans. After their energetic performance, the two were seen posing with their fans for selfies.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in prominent roles. Selfiee will hit the theatres on February 24.

