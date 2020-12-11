Akshay Kumar Expresses His Desire to Meet 'Visual Genius' Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's latest offering Tenet is being loved by the Indian fans as it recently released in cinema halls. It is a sci-fi action thriller that takes one on a time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Dimple Kapadia too is playing a role in the film.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna interviewed Nolan about his new movie as she also shared a video of their conversation on social media. Akshay Kumar said that after his mother-in-law Dimple and wife Twinkle, he is the only one left to meet Nolan.

He even called Nolan a 'visual genius'.

About casting Dimple in Tenet, Nolan said, "I didn't want to come to India and just use American actors and use Mumbai as a backdrop. I wanted to have an Indian character. So Dimple Kapadia in the character of Priya became a very important part of the film."

Nolan also shared a hand-written note for Dimple uopn the film's India release, which read, "Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to 'Tenet'. Best wishes."

Tenet is running in cinemas in India now.