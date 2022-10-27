Akshay Kumar Fans Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' As He Visits Gaiety Galaxy To Promote Ram Setu; Watch Video

As Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film Ram Setu hits theatres, the actor is actively promoting it across the country. On Wednesday, Akshay visited Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai’s Bandra to promote his movie and to see the reaction of the audience. However, Akshay was mobbed by a sea of fans for photographs. In a now-viral clip, fans are seen surrounding the star and chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”The video also features Akshay Kumar’s bodyguards facing difficulty in controlling the huge crowd.

Superstar @akshaykumar‘s special visit to Mumbai’s Iconic Gaiety Galaxy to greet the fans as #RamSetu show got Housefull. Fans Cheers for Akshay and Jai Sri Ram! pic.twitter.com/86RKnscFWd — Akola Akkians (@Akola_Akkians) October 26, 2022

Akshay Kumar went to the cinema with Ram Setu’s director Abhishek Sharma and producer Vikram Malhotra. As soon as he arrived, his fans surrounded him to take photos with the superstar. He greeted some of them and even agreed to their selfie request. Akshay Kumar can be seen waving and interacting with the crowd in some viral photos. People chased him all the way to the Gaiety Galaxy ticket booth. For the event, Akshay is wearing a white shirt and black pants.

See another clip of Akshay Kumar mobbed by his fans. It was shared by a fan page dedicated to the actor.

Video: @akshaykumar spotted at Gaiety Galaxy today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VkCFd76cqb — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) October 26, 2022

Ram Setu, which hit the theatres on October 25, earned Rs 15 crore on its opening day despite clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. The film has been performing decent at the box office.

Ram Setu is the story of a veteran archaeologist, Dr. Aryan Kulshreshtha (Akshay Kumar), a non-believer, who is tasked with discovering the reality of the Ram Setu,

The film is being produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nasser, Satya Dev, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Pravesh Rana in crucial roles.

