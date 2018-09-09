English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Fans Get Birthday Treat From Actor With New 2.0 Poster; Check It Out
Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0, which stars Rajinikanth, is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran -- released in Hindi as Robot.
On the occasion of his 51st birthday on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the upcoming sci-fi thriller 2.0.
Revealing some details about his character in the film, Akshay said he is portraying a dark superhero.
"Here's a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice! Humans beware," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. Along with the post, he uploaded the poster showcasing his "2.0" avatar. Akshay looks almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.
Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0, which stars Rajinikanth, is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran -- released in Hindi as Robot. The film is slated to release on November 29.
The film's teaser will be out on September 13.
Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018
I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/GMZzMb4diw
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
