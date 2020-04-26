MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Fans Want to See Laxmmi Bomb in Theatres

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

As soon as reports of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' heading straight to OTT surfaced, upset fans demanded its release in theatres first.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Amid the coronavirus scare, there are reports doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is going straight to OTT. The horror-comedy flick was meant to hit the screens on Eid 2020, but has been indefinitely delayed as the lockdown is in place and there is serious doubt when the theatres will re-open for business and audiences head back to cinema halls.

A report had stated that Akshay is in the talks with the production house about releasing Laxmmi Bomb directly on a streaming platform. A source informed a tabloid that Disney+ Hotstar plans to come on board with the actor to procure the release rights of Laxmmi Bomb, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22.

After the news surfaced, Akshay Kumar fans started trending #WantLaxmmiBombinTheatres on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions to the viral hashtag below:

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. It is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film series Kanchana, directed by and featuring Raghava Lawrence. Raghava is helming the Hindi remake as well.

