Akshay Kumar Fans Want to See Laxmmi Bomb in Theatres

Amid the coronavirus scare, there are reports doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is going straight to OTT. The horror-comedy flick was meant to hit the screens on Eid 2020, but has been indefinitely delayed as the lockdown is in place and there is serious doubt when the theatres will re-open for business and audiences head back to cinema halls.

A report had stated that Akshay is in the talks with the production house about releasing Laxmmi Bomb directly on a streaming platform. A source informed a tabloid that Disney+ Hotstar plans to come on board with the actor to procure the release rights of Laxmmi Bomb, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22.

After the news surfaced, Akshay Kumar fans started trending #WantLaxmmiBombinTheatres on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions to the viral hashtag below:

This movie is mounted on a big scale and no doubt this is potential grosser!



Those who've watched original version of it... It has all the elements which a MASS ENTERTAINER is supposed to have.



WANT LAXMI BOMB IN THEATRE pic.twitter.com/8ykZcF1SXU — ( ∂є¢єηт вσу ) (@Intrepid_SK) April 25, 2020

Laxmi bomb is movie which has excited neutral audience most .when neutral audience gets excited movie become blockbuster

WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES — Chavanp (@chavanp6) April 25, 2020

Sir @akshaykumar plz don't release #LaxmiBomb on OTT platform because we were waiting for your comeback in horror comedy from last13 years nd we wanna witness it on big screen not on our lappy or phone we want to whistle on ur entry plz don't do this



WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES — Arpit Patel (@ArpitPa74169493) April 26, 2020

Apne ko agle saal bhi chalega but, theatres me mangta hai #LAXMI BOMB

WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES — khiladi,,Arun (@Arun45515410) April 25, 2020

Raghaw Laurance pe full bharosha hai...

Mass level pe bani hogi.. #LaxmiBomb



WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES — Karunesh MISHRA (@Ravimis15111846) April 25, 2020

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. It is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film series Kanchana, directed by and featuring Raghava Lawrence. Raghava is helming the Hindi remake as well.

