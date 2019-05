Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers

Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today...finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy pic.twitter.com/aMpiBBIvfN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 11, 2019

Sooryavanshi ka dusra look😍😍😍😍😍 — RAJ-KHILADI KA FAN (@irajratna) May 11, 2019

Rowdy rathore 2 hai kya — Gaurav Chavan (@grcchavan34) May 11, 2019

Holiday Remake? 😁 Lovely moustache sir!! — Kuldeep Pandey (@write2kuldeep) May 11, 2019

Khiladi with new look? — Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) May 11, 2019

Akshay Kumar, the good Samaritan, shared a video on his Twitter handle that shows him feeding a stray dog on film sets. In the video that has now gone viral, we can see Akshay providing for the canine, with biscuits on his palm. Apart from animal lovers adoring the actor's kind gesture, the primary reason that fans are talking so much about the clip is that it has Akshay sporting a moustache, a look he has donned many times for various roles (Rowdy Rathore, Baby, Special 26 etc).Sharing the video he wrote, "Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today...finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy."As soon as the sweet clip surfaced online, via Akshay's handle, fans could not help but speculate whether his moustached look is for an upcoming, yet unannounced film, or is from a project he is already shooting for, most notably Sooryavanshi. Twitter settled for Sooryavanshi, while some unsure users termed it to be for a Rowdy Rathore sequel or even a Holiday remake/sequel, both of which remain unannounced.See some speculative reactions here:It cannot be ascertained at the moment whether the moustache is for a film or a commercial shoot. Akshay is going to feature in Laaxmi Bomb, Hindi remake of Kanchana, and an Amazon Prime Video series, which was announced by the actor himself earlier in March. In a recent still reveal from Sooryavanshi, we got a glimpse of Akshay's ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi without a moustache.