Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
A video posted by Akshay Kumar on Twitter shows him feeding a stray dog. The clip has also sparked a debate among fans about his upcoming film.
Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter
Sharing the video he wrote, "Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today...finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy."
Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today...finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy pic.twitter.com/aMpiBBIvfN— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 11, 2019
As soon as the sweet clip surfaced online, via Akshay's handle, fans could not help but speculate whether his moustached look is for an upcoming, yet unannounced film, or is from a project he is already shooting for, most notably Sooryavanshi. Twitter settled for Sooryavanshi, while some unsure users termed it to be for a Rowdy Rathore sequel or even a Holiday remake/sequel, both of which remain unannounced.
See some speculative reactions here:
#SooryaVanshi looks 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Q4L8HBH2ku— Bade Dilwala❤ (@AKKIsCHamp) May 11, 2019
Sir ki muchhe #Sooryavanshi— S͓̽a͓̽n͓̽j͓̽e͓̽e͓̽v͓̽ k͓̽h͓̽i͓̽l͓̽a͓̽d͓̽i͓̽ 2.0 (@SanjeevNohara) May 11, 2019
Sooryavanshi ka dusra look😍😍😍😍😍— RAJ-KHILADI KA FAN (@irajratna) May 11, 2019
Rowdy rathore 2 hai kya— Gaurav Chavan (@grcchavan34) May 11, 2019
Holiday Remake? 😁 Lovely moustache sir!!— Kuldeep Pandey (@write2kuldeep) May 11, 2019
Khiladi with new look?— Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
It cannot be ascertained at the moment whether the moustache is for a film or a commercial shoot. Akshay is going to feature in Laaxmi Bomb, Hindi remake of Kanchana, and an Amazon Prime Video series, which was announced by the actor himself earlier in March. In a recent still reveal from Sooryavanshi, we got a glimpse of Akshay's ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi without a moustache.
