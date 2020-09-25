Akshay Kumar Feels 'a Sense of Calm' at Gurudwara As He Takes Break from Bell Bottom Shooting

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday took out the time of his busy outdoor schedule in the UK, to seek blessings at a Gurudwara. Sharing a glimpse of his visit, Akshay wrote: "Had a rather blessed morning... spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months," he wrote, tagging his post with #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude and #IkOnkar. Akshat also posted a picture of him praying at the Gurudwara, with his head covered with a white cloth.

The actor is currently shooting his upcoming film Bell Bottom in the UK. He is accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children there. Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated their son's 18th birthday in London. While Twinkle posted a photo from the birthday party, Akshay picked a throwback picture of himself and Aarav to wish him on social media. He wrote: "Can't believe this day has come. Happy 18th birthday to my Boy! Big or small, I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs and prayers, your loving father."

Akshay Kumar's other upcoming projects include Atrangi Re, a film on Prithviraj Chauhan, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney+Hotstar this Diwali.