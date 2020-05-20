Akshay Kumar Feels Sometimes It's Best to 'Sit it Out'

Akshay Kumar has been actively participating in spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. He has often reached out to his fans through social media in the time of crisis.

However, on Wednesday the Khiladi actor decided to do nothing except sitting it out. He uploaded a still from one of his old photoshoots in which he poses for the camera relaxing in a chair.

The Gold actor looks handsome in a casual tee and rolled-up beige trousers. He sports a pair of uber cool aviator sunglasses and teal-colored laced-up sneakers.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, “Sometimes it’s best to sit it out” with a hashtag “ThisTooShallPass”.

Akshay, on Tuesday, shared an update about he's doing amid the lockdown. The actor’s reply to a fan’s comment was liked by many of his followers.

The user asked, “Sir how are you doing? How is your daughter?”

The Housefull 4 actor replied, saying, “I’m very well, safe at home with my family. My daughter is also doing good, keeps me on my toes... lost to her in a bicycle race this morning.' (sic)

On the professional side, release of Akshay’s film Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further announcement. The film directed by Rohit Shetty also features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Apart from this, Akshay has also signed the historical drama Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

