Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
Twitter on Friday launched a special emoji for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film 'Gold'.
Image: Farhan Akhtar/Official Twitter Account
Twitter on Friday launched a special emoji for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Gold.
Twitter came out with the emoji in association with Excel Entertainment, read a statement.
Starting from Friday, people can get the emoji by tweeting with #GoldMovie or #Gold2018 or #AskAkshay. The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet and is inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal.
It will be active until August 16.
Earlier, Twitter had come out with emojis for Kaala, Mersal, Tubelight, Befikre, Bigg Boss 10, Koffee With Karan, IIFA 2018 and Filmfare Awards.
"Bollywood is an ever-evolving industry that explores new ways to engage with fans, and we're excited to provide creative opportunities to drive anticipation for movie launches," said Keya Madhvani Singh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India.
A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.
The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold will release on August 15.
