Akshay Kumar Finally Unveils His ‘Passion Project’, Launches His Apparel Brand Force IX; Deets Inside

A few days after piquing the curiosity of all by posting a video in which he talked about ‘something exciting,’ Akshay Kumar finally spilled the beans now. The Khiladi of Bollywood took to social media to talk about his passion project - an apparel brand called ‘Force IX’. Along with the announcement, the Atrangi Re actor posted an intriguing clip that sees him putting inputs for the brand, in a system.

The clip sees Akshay typing terms like ‘Athletic,’ ‘Essential,’ ‘Versatile,’ ‘Affordable, ‘Fashion for all,’ in a system. Post this we see him mixing all the terms together. The clip ends with a logo and Akshay’s voice in the backdrop saying ‘Force IX,’ fashion for all. By taking a look at the video, it seems that the actor will be launching his clothing range. If this happens to be the case, the actor will be joining a host of other celebs including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more, who have their own apparel brands.

Taking to the captions, Akshay wrote, “Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX.

Engineered with emotion ❤ Coming Soon! #ForceIX #EngineeredWithEmotion."

Check out the video here:

Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX. Engineered with emotion ❤ Coming Soon! #ForceIX #EngineeredWithEmotion pic.twitter.com/Aij2FUeO1B— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 18, 2022

Akshay recently hit the headlines for reports that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Hera Pheri 3 as his replacement. But looks like all of this is not true. A report by E-Times said that even though the Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actor has joined the cast of the comedy-drama, he will not be replacing Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Akshay’s character Raju has been dropped from the film and therefore Kartik Aaryan will be playing a new character.

“Once it was established that Akshay would no longer be part of the Hera Pheri franchise, his character Raju was dropped completely. Hera Pheri 3 won’t have Akshay’s character. Kartik Aaryan is playing a new character which will be introduced in the third installment of Hera Pheri,” a source close to the entertainment portal claimed.

For the unversed, the reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar made headlines after Paresh Rawal answered a fan on Twitter who had asked, “@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" To this, Rawal had replied, “Yes it’s true".

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Its iconic characters are still loved by all. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Now, fans have been waiting for the third installment in the franchise.

On the work front, Akshay recently released his first look as real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill from his biopic. Their untitled real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here