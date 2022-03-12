Akshay Kumar Flags Off 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari' from Mumbai to Delhi, a Truck That will Travel Across Cities

Akshay Kumar has found an unique idea to promote his action comedy Bachchhan Paandey, also featuring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. The superstar has flagged off ‘Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari’, a truck ride that will be travelling across cities from Mumbai to Delhi.

Since Akshay’s character in the movie is seen riding a truck and that forms the film’s major highlight, the makers have planned a one-of its-kind road trip in a truck that commenced its journey from Sun-N-Sand hotel in Juhu (Mumbai). While traveling to different cities including Gujarat, Jaipur, Gurugram - Film City, Dargah Bazar and Sohna Road, Bachchhan Paandey’s sawaari will be spotted at various destinations from 12th to 15th March.

Speaking more about the truck, Akshay said, “It is ‘Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari’. This truck will go to Surat then Ahmedabad, then Udaipur, then Indore, Ajmer, and lastly Gurugram. By dialing the number which is printed on this truck you will get a chance to connect with me, rest all the things you will get to see in the film." You can spot the truck and call on 7069066777 and get a chance to talk to Akshay.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also features a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

