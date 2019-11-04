Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Gears Up for Music Video with B Praak and Jaani

Akshay Kumar had previously worked with B Praak for the song Teri Mitti in Kesari. The song will be written by Jaani.

News18.com

November 4, 2019
Akshay Kumar Gears Up for Music Video with B Praak and Jaani
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)

Akshay Kumar is one of the most diverse actors in Bollywood. Now, he is all set to add another feather to his cap. He will soon be making his music video debut.

The song has been written by Jaani and will be voiced by B Praak. Interestingly, this is not the first time Akshay Kumar will be working alongside B Praak. The latter had served as the voice for the song Teri Mitti in Akshay Kumar's film Kesari. Kumar revealed that the song played a role in convincing him to make his music video debut with Praak. The song's name has been revealed to be Fillhal.

Talking about the song, Akshay Kumar told Mumbai Mirror, "Having experienced the magic of B Praak’s voice firsthand with Teri Mitti from my film Kesari, there was not much needed to convince me to come onboard for ‘Fillhal.’ To top it off the lyrics are so beautiful. This brilliant combination of a soulful voice and lyrics to match got me to make my music video debut." 

The music video will also feature actor Ammy Virk and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

