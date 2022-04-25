Akshay Kumar Gives Group Hug to Daughter Nitara and Their Dog, Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic; See Post

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a cute video featuring her husband Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara along with their cutest doggo, Freddie. In the picture shared by Twinkle, Akshay is seen sharing a “group hug” with Nitara and their pet pooch. The Khiladi star is seen carrying his little princess in his arms in the photo. Akshay is seen looking dashing as ever in his black t-shirt and lavender sweatpants.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return from home.” She added, “Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?”

Take a look at Twinkle’s post here:

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Absolutely, Wish us humans' love was unconditional.” Another commented, “This is so adorable.” A third fan wrote, “So much warmth and affection.” Celebs like Tahira Kashyap also reacted to it.

Twinkle Khanna had previously shared a video of Freddie from her office in which he can be seen with a pigeon in his mouth. “It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon and was looking mighty pleased with himself,” she wrote.

Take a look at her post:

Twinkle and Akshay worked in films such as Zulmi and International Khiladi before they got married in 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey has an interesting line-up of films that include Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Selfiee, OMG 2 and Ram Setu, among others in his kitty.

