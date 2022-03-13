Akshay Kumar Gives Kapil Sharma ‘Geeli Chummi’ While Talking About Side Effects of Holi; Watch

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar visited on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his much-awaited action-thriller Bachchhan Paandey. The actor was accompanied by his co-stars in the film, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. In a recent promo of the show, which is a Holi special, Akshay is seen having fun, in his own unique style as he gives a ‘geeli chummi’ on Kapil Sharma’s cheek.

As soon as the video hit the photo-sharing platform, it left netizens cracking up, and scores of fans left laughing emoticons in the comments section.

In the promo video posted by Sony Tv’s official Twitter handle, Akshay is seen talking about side effect of Holi. The fun video starts with Akshay standing on the stage of the show, as he says, “Holi also has a side effect, the people whom you don’t want to face, come to you with coloured faces and give “geeli chummiya’( wet kisses) to you. Akshay then faces Kapil who is seen standing by his side and pecks kisses on his cheeks. The Holi special episode will air tonight at 9 pm on Sony Tv. For the uninitiated, the phrase ‘geeli chummi’ got popular from Akshay Kumar’s 1997 film romantic comedy Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Satish Kaushik who essays Akshay’s maternal uncle in the film gives ‘geeli chummi’on Akshay’s cheeks in different funny secenes of the romantic comedy.

Sony Tv captioned the video, by writing, “@KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

. @KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/QddWK278Lc— sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Earlier, there were reports of a rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma, as the actor was reportedly unhappy about a certain clip from his previous visit on the show being leaked, despite him requesting the makers to edit it out. However, Kapil cleared the air later and termed it a miscommunication. At the time, he issued a clarification on Twitter and wrote, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on March 18. Akshay has several films lined up, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Sethu.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

