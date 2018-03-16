English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Gives Saiyami Kher Her Fitness Goals
She cited the examples of Bhumi Pednekar who first gained weight for 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and then lost it for her subsequent projects, Randeep Hooda who went through drastic weight loss for 'Sarbjit' and Aamir Khan who went through weight fluctuations for 'Dangal'.
Saiyami Kher (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher, a sports and fitness enthusiast, says she finds actor Akshay Kumar inspirational. While fitness is a way of life for Saiyami, who has played badminton and cricket professionally, she says it's not necessarily a decisive factor for a career as an actor in the entertainment industry.
"Looks and glamour are one part of the entertainment industry, but if you have a six-pack, it doesn't mean that you're a good actor. If you are doing an action film, you will need to physically look like an action hero. That's when the physicality comes in; but to be an actor, body type is not important. What's important is how you act and if the character requires you to have a particular kind of a body, then one has to work on that," Saiyami told IANS.
She cited the examples of Bhumi Pednekar who first gained weight for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and then lost it for her subsequent projects, Randeep Hooda who went through drastic weight loss for Sarbjit and Aamir Khan who went through weight fluctuations for Dangal.
"With regards to fitness, you definitely need to remain very fit because if you are fit, you will get to do more work. But in the entertainment industry, I don't think that's the only focus because obviously acting always remains the main focus. I really look up to Akshay Kumar. He is tremendously fit and an inspiration," she said.
Saiyami hopes people, especially women, stop giving excuses to not workout, saying, "I understand that it's very difficult to run a family, to have children, but at the same time, there's always a way to find solutions. I urge all women to take out time for themselves and stay fit and make fitness an integral part of their life."
What's next on the work front? "I am in talks for two very exciting projects and I'm just keeping my fingers really tightly crossed hoping that these take off soon," said Saiyami.
