Akshay Kumar Gives Twinkle Khanna, Daughter Nitara A Warm Hug as He Sees Them Off At Mumbai Airport
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Gives Twinkle Khanna, Daughter Nitara A Warm Hug as He Sees Them Off At Mumbai Airport

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 16:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar Drops wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara at the airport(Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar was seen at the Mumbai airport dropping off Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara. The actor also hugged them before leaving.

While people know Akshay Kumar for his dedication to releasing films one after the other, the actor is also quite popular owing to his bond with his wife Twinkle Khanna with whom he often engages in some cheeky social media banter from time to time. But on Sunday, Akshay gave us a peak at his rare side. The actor displayed a tad bit of PDA when he dropped off Twinkle and their daughter Nitara at the airport in Mumbai.

On Sunday, a popular paparazzo handle shared a clip on their Instagram handle that showed Akshay Kumar arriving at the airport with Twinkle and Nitara. While Twinkle wore blue denim, a white shirt, and a jacket, Nitara rocked a

leather jacket and a green floral dress. As for Akshay Kumar, the actor sported an oversized black full-sleeve T-Shirt and black cargo pants. The Ram Setu actor even gave a hug to Twinkle Khanna and Nitara. The caption of the video read, “Akshay Kumar comes to leave wifey and daughter while he will take a separate flight as

he will be seen in Delhi for work!"

Akshay Kumar fans were glad to see this sweet gesture from the actor. Taking to the comment section, one of them wrote, “Good actor, Great Father, Better Husband". Another commented, “His daughter looks like Katrina Kaif!" Someone else said, “The way he walks (with heart-eye emojis)". A fan stated, “Akki paaji (with red emoji)". Another one said, “Khiladi(with a fire emoji)".

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been together for twenty-two years and the couple celebrated all the years of togetherness last month. The duo who tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001, is only growing stronger. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a number of films lined up like Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Capsule Gill to name a few.

last updated:February 19, 2023, 16:21 IST
