Akshay Kumar Goes Cycling, Twinkle Khanna Gets in to Celebration Mood in Maldives, Watch Video

It seems Akshay Kumar can’t get the songs of Atrangi Re out of his mind even when on a holiday. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The romance drama was released on Disney+Hotstar in December. Akshay shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen cycling in the Maldives. Dressed in a breezy shirt in an animal print pattern, the actor looks happy cycling barefoot surrounded by beautiful coral islands with shimmering blue waters. The Instagram Reels played Rait Zara Si for audio.

Composed by A R Rahman, Rait Zara Si is sung by Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati. “When your Monday looks like a Sunday,” wrote Akshay alongside the post.

His wife Twinkle Khanna, too, is having the time of her life in the Maldives.

Just two days ago, Akshay Kumar was spotted humming to the melodious track, lyrics of which have been penned by Irshad Kamil. “This song is playing on the loop, not just on the speaker but in my mind,” he wrote in the caption. What made the Instagram clip more special was an adorable cameo by Akshay’s daughter Nitara.

Clad in a light blue shirt and white shorts, Akshay was wearing a pair of sunglasses. He held a speaker in his hand as he walked through beautiful greens on a sunny day. “Now I know what it feels like to have a song stuck in the head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling,” read the caption. He added the hashtags: #HolidayMood, #GratefulLife to his post.

Atrangi Re marks Akshay’s maiden project with Dhanush and Sara. The story of the film is about Vishnu (Dhanush) and Rinku (Sara) who get married under pressure but later mutually agree to divorce. The twist in the tale begins with Sajjad’s entry, who also loves Rinku. How Rinku solves the dilemma of choosing between Vishnu and Sajjad unfolds through the rest of the film.

Before this, Akshay starred in Sooryavanshi, a cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty. The film was released in theatres on Diwali weekend, this year. Up next, Akshay has a slew of films for release Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and OMG – Oh My God! 2.

