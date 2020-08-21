Akshay Kumar Goes on Adventure with Bear Grylls for Into The Wild, Releases Motion Poster

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen going on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The actor will be featuring on an upcoming episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Akshay broke the news on social media, sharing the motion poster from his episode. He also wrote a cheeky caption, "You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls."

Grylls too shared the motion poster with the hashtag #KhiladiOnDiscovery. "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder Grinning face with smiling eyesWinking face) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar," he tweeted.

The Discovery show has survivalist Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on 48-hour journeys where they are faced with inhospitable conditions. They are forced to push themselves as much as they can in order to survive.

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, shooting for the episode for six hours in a day in the forest area. He shot at some dense and extreme places in Mysore bracing severe conditions. There were some reports about the star getting injured during the shoot, which was later dismissed as rumours.

Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He has trained in martial arts and also been a host of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. It will surely be a treat for his fans to watch him take on a real adventure with Grylls.

The episode featuring him will premiering on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.