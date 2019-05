Akshay Kumar Had 'Chai and Some Fun Chatter' With Asha Bhosle, See Pic

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some "chai pe charcha" with her. Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile."It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening," the Kesari actor wrote on social media.On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi.Recently, Akshay had a mini reunion with his Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday. After they met, Akshay took to social media to write a post for Anupam and Gulshan, calling them "beautiful people".Sharing a picture of them, Akshay had written, "I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them...we've laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together. Beautiful people who I call friends."Anupam also retweeted Akshay's post on Twitter, and said he felt the same. "Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always," wrote Anupam, who had also come forward to support Akshay during the row over his citizenship.The actors also uploaded a photograph in which they were seen sharing smiles with each other, leaving fans curious about the reason behind their meeting.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)