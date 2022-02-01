Akshay Kumar Had Warned Saif Ali Khan To 'Not Mess' With Kareena Kapoor: 'This Is a Dangerous Family'

Although Tashan did not fare well at the box office, the Yash Raj Film gave India a new Nawabi couple - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The actors fell in love on the sets of the film and 12 years on, they are married and have two sons together - Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena has now revealed that Akshay Kumar, who was also seen in Tashan, had warned Saif to ‘tread carefully’ when he realized something was brewing between Saif and Kareena. He had warned Saif to ‘not mess’ with Kareena for the Kapoor family is a ‘dangerous family.’

Speaking with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Kareena said, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and I were connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like ‘listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family, I know them.’ He was like don’t mess with her was his vibe to Saif. Saif was like no, no, I’ll figure her out."

Twinkle also informed Kareena that when she was preparing to tie the knot with Akshay, she had approached Saif to get his advice. While the author-turned-actress did not delve into the details of the conversation they had, she deemed Saif as a wise person.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012. The couple was dating for a few years before they got married. Four years later, they welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan and then, last year, they had Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif also has two children from his marriage with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena shares a good bond with both of them. Sara and Ibrahim have also been spotted spending time with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha whereas Saif has Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.