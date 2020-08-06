Akshay Kumar Hails Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan As 'Historic Day'

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The actor took to Twitter to hail the moment as "a historic day."

Quoting a tweet, which featured an image of Lord Ram and a 3D portrait of the model of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on a giant billboard in the iconic Times Square in New York, Akshay wrote, "Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that he will star in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Raksha Bandhan, which revolves around the brother-sister bond. The film, written by Aanand’s longtime collaborator Himanshu Sharma, will mark the director’s second outing with Akshay after their yet-to-be-released romantic-drama Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and said the film was his tribute to his sister Alka Bhatia and also to the brother-sister relationship.

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Films and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, while Alka Bhatia is one of its presenters.

The Good Newwz star said that he could not thank Aanand L Rai enough for bringing him one of the most special films of his career.

“Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters.

“It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,” Akshay Kumar said in a statement.