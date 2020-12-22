Akshay Kumar Has a Priceless Reaction to Sara Ali Khan's Shayari: Isse Ghatiya Rhyme Aaj Tak Nahi Hua

Sara Ali Khan is known for her cute antics on social media and keeps her fans and followers entertained by sharing hilarious couplets with her posts. Recently, Sara also tried her hands at impressing Akshay Kumar with her shayari as they shot for Atrangi Re, with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

While Sara begins with 'namaste darshako' she seems to go off track with her lines and Akshay does not look too impressed. Sara asks Akshay to smile but he does not and rather says, "Jaise ki aapne dekha ki inhone rhyme karne ki koshish ki par isse ghatiya rhyme aaj tak nahi hua. Magar koshish karne waalo ki haar nahi hoti. Karte raho."

Sara smiles still and goes on to give us a tour of Taj Mahal with a little backgrounder behind the monument of love.

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara reportedly plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Akshay donned the avatar of mughal emperor Shah Jahan for the film as they shot in Agra. His period look has been receiving praise from fans.

Sara and Dhanush finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur.