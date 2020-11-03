Akshay Kumar Has This to Say About Kiara Advani Getting Married

The reports of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating each-other are doing rounds on the internet for a while now. They are also paired together in the upcoming war film Shershaah. However, the duo has never accepted the same and have always denied. Now, adding fuel to the fire, Akshay Kumar hinted the fans on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay and Kiara graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Laxmii. In the episode, host Kapil Sharma talked about Kiara’s busy work schedule and asked her if she has a boyfriend or not, to which she replied that she will only talk about her personal life when she will be married.

Kapil replied to it by saying, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.” However, Akshay couldn’t keep quiet at this and mischievously said, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles),” which left the actress blushing and gaping.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah. The film will be based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and later awarded the Param Vir Chakra. In the film, Sidharth will be seen playing a double role – Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. Kiara will play Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Earlier, on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, when Sidharth was asked about his chemistry, the actor denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her.

Kiara and Akshay’s upcoming film Laxmii will release on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film was earlier named as Laxmmi Bomb. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, which was released in 2011.