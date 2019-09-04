Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Heading to London to Celebrate His Birthday this Weekend

After wrapping up a major chunk of his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will be flying to London with his family to spend his birthday.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Heading to London to Celebrate His Birthday this Weekend
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Loading...

Akshay Kumar, who will turn 52 on September 9, will be bringing in his birthday in London with his family. After wrapping up a major chunk of his next film, horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, he will be flying out this weekend with wife Twinkle and children Aaarav and Nitara.

Last year, Akshay celebrated his 51st birthday with a family dinner in Mumbai. Among the guests was friend and Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol. In 2017, the actor had a birthday vacation in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland.

This year too, the family break will last for less than a week as the actor has to return to Mumbai to start promoting Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, which will release this Diwali. The Farhad Samji-directed reincarnation comedy features Akshay in two avatars. In the present day, he is a barber and in the Bahubali era, he plays a character who is bald and sports a handlebar moustache, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The actor was in London recently with his mother Aruna Bhatia. He posted a picture of himself wheeling her around the city, saying, "No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old... so spend time with them while you still can."

Akshay is basking in the success of his latest release, Mission Mangal, which has made a business of Rs 187.20 crore already and is moving swiftly towards the Rs 200 crore club. Mission Mangal is soon going to be Akshay's highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime collection of his movie 2.0 which garnered Rs 189.55 crore, as per trade analysts.

Read: Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club, Become His Biggest Film Ever

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram