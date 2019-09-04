Akshay Kumar Heading to London to Celebrate His Birthday this Weekend

Akshay Kumar, who will turn 52 on September 9, will be bringing in his birthday in London with his family. After wrapping up a major chunk of his next film, horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, he will be flying out this weekend with wife Twinkle and children Aaarav and Nitara.

Last year, Akshay celebrated his 51st birthday with a family dinner in Mumbai. Among the guests was friend and Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol. In 2017, the actor had a birthday vacation in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland.

This year too, the family break will last for less than a week as the actor has to return to Mumbai to start promoting Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, which will release this Diwali. The Farhad Samji-directed reincarnation comedy features Akshay in two avatars. In the present day, he is a barber and in the Bahubali era, he plays a character who is bald and sports a handlebar moustache, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The actor was in London recently with his mother Aruna Bhatia. He posted a picture of himself wheeling her around the city, saying, "No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old... so spend time with them while you still can."

Akshay is basking in the success of his latest release, Mission Mangal, which has made a business of Rs 187.20 crore already and is moving swiftly towards the Rs 200 crore club. Mission Mangal is soon going to be Akshay's highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime collection of his movie 2.0 which garnered Rs 189.55 crore, as per trade analysts.

