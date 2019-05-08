Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar Heads Out to a Mission in This New Picture from Sooryavanshi Sets, See Pic

Karan Johar's Dharma productions on Tuesday shared the first picture of Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar from the sets of the upcoming cop action-thriller.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Akshay Kumar Heads Out to a Mission in This New Picture from Sooryavanshi Sets, See Pic
Karan Johar's Dharma productions on Tuesday shared the first picture of Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar from the sets of the upcoming cop action-thriller.
Karan Johar's Dharma productions on Tuesday shared the first picture of Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar from the sets of the upcoming cop action-thriller.

The picture, posted on the official Instagram of Dharma, shows Akshay, dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of brown trousers, in an intense mood as he seemingly heads out to a mission along with his fellow police officers.

"Justice, their motto. Peace, their service. Reporting on duty! Sooryavanshi," read the caption on the picture.



The film, which is a fourth installment in the Rohit Shetty-directed popular cop film series-- Singham and Simmba-- will release on Eid 2020.

The announcement of Sooryavanshi was made in a special way with Akshay making a cameo at the end of Rohit's last release Simmba as Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The text on the screen revealed that Akshay aka Sooryavanshi would be "taking charge in 2019".

Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba also featured Ajay Devgn’s honest police inspector from Rohit’s Singham films. “This is the beginning of the new universe that we’ve created,” Shetty earlier told DNA in an interview.

On collaborating with Akshay, Rohit earlier said, "I did few body doubles for Akshay in the film 'Suhaag' and of course, we had a long association. We kept meeting. When I was shooting for the television show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' we met. He started the show, I am hosting the show. Yes, we have respect for each other. Now that we are making a film together, I feel a sense of achievement."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been roped in opposite Akshay in Sooryavanshi. The cop drama will mark the reunion of the actress with Akshay after a gap of nine years.

Follow @News18Movies for more
