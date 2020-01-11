Akshay Kumar Hilariously Trolls Salman Khan for Upcoming Movie Title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan surprised his fans all over the country when he announced yet another project- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to release on Eid 2021. The actor is currently busy with shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani. Meanwhile, Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by his Kick helmer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji (Housefull 4).

The quirky name of the film quickly caught fans' attention as well as Akshay Kumar's who wished the trio best of luck for the film, while also trolling their title. “Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas,” he wrote.

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas😜 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

Twitterati also had a lot of fun with the eccentric title. One fan referred to Khan's famous dialogue from Kick and wrote, “Mai dil me aata hu samjh me nhi.” Another fan commented on Salman Khan's habit of releasing films every year on Eid and wrote, "Bhai Ki Khud Ki Biopic?" Meanwhile another wrote, “Ye title hai ya release date.”

Salman had taken to social media on Friday to announce his next project, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial," he wrote on Twitter.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Salman Khan was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan among others. The film is running in theatres still.

