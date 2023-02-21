Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is set to hit the theatres on February 24. With just 3 days left for the movie’s release, the movie’s stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The film’s makers have recently dropped its peppy number Kudi Chamkeeli, sung, written and composed by none other than Honey Singh. It sees Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty groove to the peppy beats. The song became an instant hit on social media. Now, Akshay Kumar and Honey Singh have dropped a new ‘on air version of the song’ and it is super fun!

Akshay and Honey took to their Instagram handles to drop a fun video in which the actor and the singer are seen travelling ‘on air’ in a private jet. They are seen singing the song’s lyrics with the objects named in the song. The super fun video shows the fun camaraderie between the two stars. It also sees the stars taking the viral three-chairs challenge. In this challenge, three empty chairs are placed at one end of the room, with the team sat facing them. Only two chairs can be filled – and must be filled – at any point in time. These two people have a conversation with each other that the team listens to – you can only speak if you occupy one of the 3-Chairs.

The caption to the post reads, “Presenting the on-air version of #KudiChamkeeli featuring @yoyohoneysingh and me. We didn’t do bad on the three chair challenge, did we? How about you guys give it a try? I’ll of course repost 🙃 #Selfiee."

Take a look:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of their fans chhimed into the comments section to shower love. One of the fans wrote, “Wow Akshay sir With yo yo honey Singh isa khate jodi no 1 😍😍," another added, “Yoyo x akshay 🔥🔥." A third comment reads,"Yo yo and akki are back ❤️."

Of late, Honey Singh has cut down on the number of songs he creates for Bollywood films. His first Hindi film song for 2023 is for Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty. The video features Akshay and Diana dancing to the mellow dance number. A note at the bottom of the song video says that is only part of promotional purposes and ‘will not form part of the film’.

Kudi Chamkeeli opens with Diana arriving at the courtyard of a mall where she meets Akshay. The actor tries to win her over with the song and she hangs out with her friends. Eventually, Honey Singh also makes an appearance in the video and tries to chat up Diana, much to the annoyance of Akshay in the song.

Speaking of the film, Selfiee, it also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence (2019) has been directed by Raj Mehta. Akshay is also producer on the film, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor in Driving Licence. Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios. Written by Rishhabh Sharrma, the Hindi film will release in theatres on February 24.

Read all the Latest Movies News here