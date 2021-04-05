Akshay Kumar Hospitalised As 'Precautionary Measure' Following Covid Diagnosis

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The actor informed fans about the same via social media. Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, “I’m doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care." The actor also thanked his fans and followers for their warm wishes and prayers. Akshay Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all the necessary protocols.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he wrote.

The star, who was shooting for “Ram Setu” in Mumbai, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he said.