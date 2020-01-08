Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar in Legal Soup After TV Commercial Hurts Maratha Sentiments

IANS

Updated:January 8, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is in legal trouble as his latest television commercial for a detergent brand as it shows Maratha soldiers in a comical way. A police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him.

Actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior. The PadMan actor has been blamed for hurting Maratha sentiments.

In the ad, the actor is seen returning to his kingdom after defeating the enemies, when a soldier's wife taunts the army for their dirty clothes.

The actor says if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows the actor dancing while washing clothes. However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments. Akshay is yet to respond.

People on social media also reacted to the campaign. The hashtag #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter with more than 22,000 tweets since Tuesday.

The actor was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

