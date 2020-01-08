Akshay Kumar in Legal Soup After TV Commercial Hurts Maratha Sentiments

Actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior. The PadMan actor has been blamed for hurting Maratha sentiments.

In the ad, the actor is seen returning to his kingdom after defeating the enemies, when a soldier's wife taunts the army for their dirty clothes.

The actor says if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows the actor dancing while washing clothes. However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments. Akshay is yet to respond.

People on social media also reacted to the campaign. The hashtag #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter with more than 22,000 tweets since Tuesday.

#BoycottNirma We are demanding Nirma to withdraw the offensive advertisement in which the great Maratha soldiers shown wrongly, they have made use of our brave Maratha Soldiers to sell their product and tender an unconditional apology immediately ! pic.twitter.com/pzu305bHJC pic.twitter.com/4Y7wKki53t — Kshama gupta (@kshamagupta12) January 8, 2020

Humble aaplel to Nirma manufacturer to withdraw this advt. With unconditional apology OR ELSEMaratha warriors of era 2020 will wash out their existence from market by economical boycott on Nirma product .Choice is yours ..!!!#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/6aXrm3Q3v9 — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abhikul00) January 8, 2020

Maratha warriors in mavala uniform are made fun of.@akshaykumar makes mockery of Marathas - an insult to Maratha Culture and Maratha Warriors.Lets pledge to #BoycottNirma and movies of Akshay Kumar pic.twitter.com/WVulKnMoLl — NaveenChandra (@nkumartweets) January 8, 2020

The actor was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

