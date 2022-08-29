Akshay Kumar in UK to Drop Twinkle Khanna For Fiction Writing Course

Despite being one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry, Akshay Kumar frequently takes time for getaways throughout the year because of his disciplined lifestyle. Akshay has spent 31 years in the Indian film industry, earning the reputation of being one of the most dedicated and producer-friendly actors. The actor is travelling to London with his family for a vacation now that he has completed all of his work-related obligations. Just before turning 55, Akshay is reportedly travelling to London with his complete family for a vacation.

However, the purpose of this trip to London is not merely a family vacation but work-related too. According to sources, Twinkle Khanna has just enrolled herself in a fiction writing course in the UK. A source close to the family said that while Akshay Kumar and the kids will return after spending quality time together in the UK, Twinkle Khanna will stay back to pursue the course. In a statement given to Pinkvilla, Akshay confirmed the news and laughed about dropping off his wife for a course abroad while parents drop off their kids to study abroad.

It is interesting to note that Twinkle Khanna is already a published author and is known for her writing skills. She has books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad to her credit and is also a frequent columnist on a daily. Her works generally reflect her feminist views.

In terms of work, Akshay will soon be seen in the Abhishek Sharma-helmed film Ram Setu, which is aiming for a Diwali 2022 release. The movie is being marketed as a unique action adventure.

