Akshay Kumar is a Dutiful Son as He Takes Mother to Her 'Favourite Place', a Casino, for Birthday

The actor shared a video of him wheeling his mother to the casino, saying that he spent the past week in Singapore taking her to her favorite place in the world - the casino.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is a Dutiful Son as He Takes Mother to Her 'Favourite Place', a Casino, for Birthday
Images: Instagram

Despite being one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is a total family man. The actor always manages to strike a work-life balance, taking his wife and kids on holidays, and also spending time with his mother.

Looks like the actor took a few days off after his last release Good Newwz, which has had a good run at the theatres. Akshay was in Singapore recently to celebrate his mother's birthday. In a video that he has posted from his time there, the actor can be seen wheeling his mother to a casino, saying that it is her favourite place in the world.

"Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino," he wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

It seems Akshay's mother really likes to gamble, and like a dutiful son, the actor took his mother to do something she enjoys for her birthday.

A few months back, the actor had posted a video of himself with his mom on a wheelchair on the streets in London, saying that he had taken a few days off his busy schedule to spend time with her.

"‪Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can," he had posted. The recent trip to Singapore was surely an effort from the star to spend more time with his mother.

