Akshay Kumar is Absolutely Menacing in Bachchhan Paandey's New Song 'Maar Khayegaa'

Akshay Kumar seems to have unleashed his inner animal in the new song called Maar Khayegaa from his upcoming gangster flick Bachchhan Paandey. After the thunderous response to the trailer, the actor is back with another shocker in the form of the song that dropped today.

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Interestingly, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai’s Filmcity.

Advertisement

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, whose trailer recently opened to an overwhelming response, also features a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.