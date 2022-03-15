Akshay Kumar Is Concerned After He Notices Kriti Sanon Tripped At Delhi Station. Watch

On Tuesday morning, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arshad Warsi were spotted at the Delhi railway station as part of the Bachchhan Paandey promotions. The group reached Delhi via a special train that was organised from Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the group was seen getting off the train and heading to the promotional bus when Kriti appeared to have tripped on her way.

While Kriti managed to find her balance almost immediately, Akshay noticed Kriti and immediately looked concerned. He was seen making sure she boarded the bus safely. Watch the video here:

At the station, the team was dressed in some quirky choices. While Akshay opted for a denim jumpsuit, Kriti twinned with him with a denim wrap jacket with a green top underneath and denim pants. Arshad sported a hoodie with a pair of camouflage pants while Jacqueline opted for a floral ensemble.

Akshay Kumar and the team of Bachchhan Paandey travelled to New Delhi via ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ express train Akshay Kumar ‘kidnapped’ the influencers, demanding ‘1.5 billion views’. Akshay was accompanied by the cast and crew of the movie including Kriti, Jacqueline, Arshad, producer Warda Nadiadwala and Aroosa Khan (Saare Bolo Bewafa fame).

In Bachchhan Baandey, Akshay sports a raw and rugged look - with a scar across his face, bearded and mustachioed, an evil eye, and wearing a black shirt, paired with blue denim and heavy gold chains. The look was reportedly finalised after eight different looks were rejected.

A source closed to the development previously said, “Akshay and Sajid were very keen to try something different for the look of Bachchhan Paandey, so they sat with the creative team to brainstorm in order to translate their imaginations of the character’s look to the reality. The team has been searching for the apt look of our baddie Bachchhan Paandey, for quite some time. After trying at least 8 sorts of permutations and combinations, they singled upon this look for Akshay and went ahead with it."

